e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

2 Indians feared killed in drone attack in UAE, Houthi rebels claim responsibility
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 08:15 PM IST

Photos: Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, Janhvi Kapoor and other celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several celebrities were spotted in Mumbai on Monday as they stepped out for their personal and professional work
FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted in Mumbai on Monday as they stepped out for their personal and professional work.

B-Town and TV celebs including Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, Karishma Tanna, Tina Datta, Pooja Hegde, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Neelam Kothari and others got papped today.

While some of them were spotted at Mumbai airport, others got papped at different locations in the city by the shutterbugs.

Katrina was seen wearing a cute pink sweatshirt with black leggings and black sneakers as she arrived in Mumbai after reportedly spending time with husband Vicky Kaushal in Indore. She tied her hair in a high pony and made sure to follow the necessary COVID-19 precautions including wearing a mask and a face shield.

Actors Pooja Hegde, Janhvi Kapoor, Sohail Khan and Neelam Kothari were spotted post their workout sessions.

Take a look at the photos of the celebs here:

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Palak Tiwari

Palak Tiwari | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Neelam Kothari

Neelam Kothari | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sohail Khan

Sohail Khan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Tina Datta

Tina Datta | Photo by Viral Bhayani

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 08:15 PM IST
Advertisement