Photos: Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, Janhvi Kapoor and other celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted in Mumbai on Monday as they stepped out for their personal and professional work.

B-Town and TV celebs including Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, Karishma Tanna, Tina Datta, Pooja Hegde, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Neelam Kothari and others got papped today.

While some of them were spotted at Mumbai airport, others got papped at different locations in the city by the shutterbugs.

Katrina was seen wearing a cute pink sweatshirt with black leggings and black sneakers as she arrived in Mumbai after reportedly spending time with husband Vicky Kaushal in Indore. She tied her hair in a high pony and made sure to follow the necessary COVID-19 precautions including wearing a mask and a face shield.

Actors Pooja Hegde, Janhvi Kapoor, Sohail Khan and Neelam Kothari were spotted post their workout sessions.

Take a look at the photos of the celebs here:

Katrina Kaif | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Janhvi Kapoor | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Ayushmann Khurrana | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Tamannaah Bhatia | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Nushrratt Bharuccha | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Arjun Kapoor | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Palak Tiwari | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Karishma Tanna | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Pooja Hegde | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Neelam Kothari | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Huma Qureshi | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sohail Khan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Tina Datta | Photo by Viral Bhayani

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 08:15 PM IST