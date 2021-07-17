Bollywood

Photos: Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and other celebs spotted in Mumbai

By FPJ Web Desk

Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan
Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan
Photos by Viral Bhayani

Several celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Bharti Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor among others were spotted in Mumbai recently.

While Janhvi and Sara were spotted outside the gym on Saturday, Akshay Kumar got papped on Friday evening in Andheri.

Others including Bharti Singh, Pooja Hegde and Daisy Shah also posed for the paps.

Kartik Aaryan, on the other hand, was spotted on Friday evening outside Rohit Dhawan’s office. He was wearing all-black comfy attire.

Have a look at their pictures here:

Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Bharti Singh
Bharti Singh
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Pooja Hegde
Pooja Hegde
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Daisy Shah
Daisy Shah
Photo by Viral Bhayani

