Photos: Kartik Aaryan, Rakul Preet Singh, Ajay Devgn and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several Bollywood actors including Kartik Aaryan, Rakul Preet Singh, Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Malaika Arora and others were snapped in Mumbai on Wednesday.

While some celebrities were spotted at Mumbai airport, others got papped at different locations in the city as they stepped out for their personal and professional work.

Kartik reportedly stepped out today for a meeting earlier today at Sajid Nadiadwala's office. The actor was in a casual tee with a checkered shirt over it. He teamed it with a pair of denim and he also wore a beanie.

Rakul Preet and her 'Runway 34' co-star Ajay Devgn were spotted outside a dubbing studio in the city.

Rakul wore a light green knot top along with sky blue jeans. She slayed in this casual look with open wavy hair.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor made heads turn as she was papped in the city. She was spotted heading towards her car as she left for her workout.

Others actresses, including Kangana Ranaut and Pooja Hegde, were also spotted after their workout sessions.

On the other hand, former 'Bigg Boss' contestants Asim Riaz and Himashi Khurana got papped at Mumbai airport.

Take a look at the photos of the celebs here:

Kartik Aaryan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Malaika Arora | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sunny Kaushal | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Rakul Preet Singh | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sanjay Dutt | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Kangana Ranaut | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ajay Devgn | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Janhvi Kapoor | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Tamannaah Bhatia | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Pooja Hegde | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 08:15 PM IST