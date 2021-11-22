Photos: Kartik Aaryan, Lara Dutta, Ayushmann Khurrana and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities including Kartik Aaryan, Gauahar Khan, Lara Dutta, Farhan Akhtar, Ayushmann Khurrana and others were spotted in Mumbai on Monday.

The celebs got papped as they stepped out for their personal and professional work.

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who turned a year older on Monday, celebrated his birthday with the media. Several photos of the actor cake cutting in the presence of the media have gone viral on social media.

Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor, who will be seen together for the first time in 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', were snapped as they stepped out for the promotions of the film.

While Ayushmann was spotted in grey pants, white t-shirt and a blue jacket, Vaani looked gorgeous in red pants and a black one-shoulder top.

On the other hand, actors Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Farhan Akhtar, Sayani Gupta, Tanuj Virwani were spotted for the trailer launch of 'Inside Edge 3'.

Actors Bhagyashree and Gauahar Khan were spotted at Mumbai airport.

Take a look at the photos of the celebs here:

Lara Dutta | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Gauahar Khan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Bhagyashree | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Kartik Aaryan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Kartik Aaryan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Urfi Javed | Photo by Viral Bhayani

'Inside Edge Season 3' trailer launch | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 07:10 PM IST