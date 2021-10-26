Photos: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan head off on another vacation with sons Tamiur and Jeh

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, on Tuesday, jetted off to another vacation with their sons Taimur and Jeh.

Earlier today, the family was spotted at the private jet terminal in Mumbai.

For her flight, Kareena opted for a yellow T-shirt with a pair of ripped jeans whereas Saif chose a pair of white pants with a blue shirt. On the other hand, their older son Taimur was dressed in a blue T-shirt and jeans.

Take a look at their photos here:

The family was recently in the Maldives to celebrate Kareena's birthday in September. The diva has shared a couple of stunning pictures from their exotic vacation.

Kareena, Saif, Taimur and Jeh had also visited the island nation in August as well, to ring in Saif's birthday.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena is currently awaiting the release of 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. On the other hand, Saif will be seen in films like 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', 'Adipurush', and the Hindi remake of 'Vikram Vedha' with Hrithik Roshan.

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 04:14 PM IST