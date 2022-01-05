Photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Malaika Arora and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Malaika Arora and others were spotted in Mumbai on Wednesday.

While some of them were spotted at Mumbai airport, others got papped at different locations in the city as they stepped out for their personal and professional work.

Actress Kareena Kapoor stepped out to visit her close friend, fashion designer Manish Malhotra at his residence. She opted for shorts and an oversized Balenciaga T-shirt. With her hair in a neat ponytail, Kareena looked gorgeous as ever. She also wore a mask.

Malaika, on the other hand, was spotted walking her dog in Bandra.

Sidharth was also spotted in Bandra. He got clicked by shutterbugs as he stepped out of his car.

Take a look at the photos of the celebs here:

Kareena Kapoor Khan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sidharth Malhotra | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Malaika Arora | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Dilip Joshi | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Poonam Pandey | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Donal Bisht | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Aamir Ali | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 09:19 PM IST