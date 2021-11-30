Photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Salman Khan, Kajol and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mrunal Thakur, Kajol, Salman Khan, Kiara Advani and Parineeti Chopra and others were spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday.

While some of them got papped at Mumbai airport, others were clicked in different parts of the city as they stepped out to for their personal and professional work.

Kareena was spotted by shutterbugs outside her residence in a bright yellow top and blue jeans.

Earlier today, Salman Khan was spotted at the Kalina airport. He was seen in casuals and was looking stylish as ever. The actor opted for a simple white and blue T-shirt and paired it with denim.

Take a look at the photos of the celebs here:

Kareena Kapoor | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Kajol | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Salman Khan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Kiara Advani | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Parineeti Chopra | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Mrunal Thakur | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sara Ali Khan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Amyra Dastur | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Daisy Shah | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Khushi Kapoor | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 07:05 PM IST