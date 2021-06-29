Photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Ankita Lokhande and other celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday (June 29). The celebs have been stepping out of their homes as the Maharashtra government eased several COVID-19 restrictions.

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor were spotted outside fashion designer Manish Malhotra's residence in Bandra.

Bebo looked stunning in a black bodycon dress along with a matching mask, black sunglasses and a tangerine handbag. On the other hand, Malaika rocked an orange printed athleisure and Karisma donned a black dress.

Actress Ankita Lokhande and beau Vicky Jain were spotted out and about in the city. While Ankita opted for an ethnic look, Vicky was dressed in grey and white casuals.

Actress Hansika Motwani was spotted outside a pet clinic in Khar with her pet. The actress wore a pink chikan kurta and carried her dog in her hands.

Other celebrities including Shriya Pilgaonkar, Tina Datta, Remo D'souza and Lizelle and Arjun Kapoor also got papped in the city.

Have a look at their pictures here: