Bollywood

Updated on

Photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Ankita Lokhande and other celebs spotted in Mumbai

By FPJ Web Desk

Other celebrities including Shriya Pilgaonkar, Tina Datta, Remo D'souza and Lizelle and Arjun Kapoor also got papped in the city

Photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Ankita Lokhande and other celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday (June 29). The celebs have been stepping out of their homes as the Maharashtra government eased several COVID-19 restrictions.

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor were spotted outside fashion designer Manish Malhotra's residence in Bandra.

Bebo looked stunning in a black bodycon dress along with a matching mask, black sunglasses and a tangerine handbag. On the other hand, Malaika rocked an orange printed athleisure and Karisma donned a black dress.

Actress Ankita Lokhande and beau Vicky Jain were spotted out and about in the city. While Ankita opted for an ethnic look, Vicky was dressed in grey and white casuals.

Actress Hansika Motwani was spotted outside a pet clinic in Khar with her pet. The actress wore a pink chikan kurta and carried her dog in her hands.

Other celebrities including Shriya Pilgaonkar, Tina Datta, Remo D'souza and Lizelle and Arjun Kapoor also got papped in the city.

Have a look at their pictures here:

Arjun Kapoor
Arjun Kapoor
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Ankita and Vicky
Ankita and Vicky
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Karisma Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Tina Datta
Tina Datta
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Remo and Lizelle
Remo and Lizelle
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Hansika Motwani
Hansika Motwani
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Shriya Pilgaonkar
Shriya Pilgaonkar
Photo by Viral Bhayani

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in