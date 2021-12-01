Photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities including Rhea Chakraborty, Anil Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aly Goni, Gauahar Khan and others were spotted in Mumbai on Wednesday.

While some of them got papped at Mumbai airport, other were snapped in different parts of the city as they stepped out for personal or professional work.

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked stunning as ever in an orange co-ords set. As usual, she had her coffee mug in one hand and keeping the COVID-19 protocol in mind, she also wore a face mask. She was spotted outside her Bandra residence.

Actors Rhea Chakraborty, Manoj Bajpayee, Anil Kapoor, Gauahar Khan, Aly Goni were spotted at the airport.

Take a look at the photos of the celebs here:

Kareena Kapoor Khan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Rhea Chakraborty | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Anil Kapoor | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Manoj Bajpayee | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Aly Goni | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Yuvika Chaudhary | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Aditya Seal | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 06:50 PM IST