Bollywood

Updated on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 10:22 PM IST

Photos: Kareena Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Ananya Panday and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, and others were spotted on Wednesday
FPJ Web Desk
Several Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Kangana Ranaut, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Mouni Roy, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and others were spotted in Mumbai on Wednesday.

While some celebs, including Shraddha, Nora and Vijay Deverakonda, were spotted at Mumbai airport, others got papped at various locations in the city as they stepped out for their personal and professional work.

Bollywood divas Kareena, Malaika and Karisma Kapoor were spotted outside filmmaker Karan Johar's residence.

Sara was clicked outside the T-series office. She was clad in red joggers with a matching jacket.

On the other hand, Ananya was spotted in the city after her yoga session earlier today. She wore a sweatshirt which had shades of brown, white, blue, and purple. She pulled its sleeves up and clubbed it with black shorts.

Take a look at the photos of all the celebs here:

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ileana D'Cruz

Ileana D'Cruz | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Riddhima Kapoor Sahani

Riddhima Kapoor Sahani | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Vjay Deverakonda

Vjay Deverakonda | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 10:22 PM IST
