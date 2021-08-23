Photos: Kangana Ranaut, Janhvi Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Kangana Ranaut, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Emraan Hashmi, Fatima Sana Shaikh and others, were spotted in Mumbai recently.

Kangana Ranaut, who announced the release date of her film 'Thalaivii' on Monday, was spotted outside a gym in Santacruz. She can be seen waving to the paparazzi.

Sara Ali Khan was spotted outside her pilates class. The actress wore an oversized white t-shirt paired with bright pink shorts. She was also seen with a flask in her hand and a holographic gym bag.

Kubbra Sait was spotted in Bandra in a black tank-top and shorts. She was all smiles for the cameras.

Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Fatima Sana Shaikh also got papped post their workout sessions.

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora was also spotted after her workout in Bandra. She was seen in a black and white outfit and pink slippers.

Veteran actor Dharmendra was spotted outside a clinic in Juhu on Monday. He briefly pulled his mask down and struck a pose for the cameras.

Other celebs including Tiger Shroff, Emraan Hashmi and Shanaya Kapoor also got papped in different parts of the city.

Check out their photos here:

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 08:16 PM IST