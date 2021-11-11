Photos: Kangana Ranaut amps up her airport look with handbag worth Rs 1.89 lakh

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has often has surprised fans with her stunning ethnic looks. On Wednesday evening, the National Award-winning actress was spotted at Mumbai airport.

Kangana and her airport fashion is always something to look forward to. The actress loves to sport Indian attire most of the time at the airport.This time, she made heads turn as she was snapped in a pink kurta, tight fitting churidaar and a matching dupatta.

She completed her look with an unbelievably expensive Louis Vuitton On the Go Monogram Tote bag and we can't stop but wish to have it.

It was a trendy bag worth Rs 1.89 lakh. Yes, you read that right!

Kangana was all smiles and she happily posed for the shutterbugs.

Check out the photos here:

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Kangana was recently present at the Times Now Summit 2021. Earlier this week, she was honoured with Padma Shri award for portraying strong women-centric roles.

Kangana had recently received her fourth National Film Award as the Best Actress for her performances in 'Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi' and 'Panga'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana, who is enjoying the success of her latest film 'Thalaivii', has shared the first look of her debut production venture 'Tiku Weds Sheru'.

She will be seen in 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', 'Emergency', 'Dhaakad', 'Tejas', and 'The Incarnation: Sita'.

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 03:19 PM IST