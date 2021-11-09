Photos: Kajol, Sara Ali Khan, Sunny Leone and other B-Town celebs captured by shutterbugs in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebs including Ekta Kapoor, Kajol, Sunny Leone, Sara Ali Khan, Divya Dutta and others were spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday.

While Sara Ali Khan dropped major ethnic fashion goals in a salwar suit, Kajol found a new company for her Pilates sessions.

Kajol was spotted in a blue jacket and a pair of black trousers with her son Yug who sported a grey t-shirt and a pair of red shorts. On the other hand, Sara left her tresses open as she posed for the shutterbugs.

TV and film producer Ekta Kapoor, who received the Padma Shri award on Monday in New Delhi, was spotted at Mumbai airport earlier today.

Singer Rahul Vaidya and his wife and actress Disha Parmar were also spotted at the airport. Disha will be celebrating her 29th birthday this week, and ahead of her special day, the couple was seen jetting off for a quick holiday.

Take a look at the photos of the celebs here:

Sunny Leone | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Divya Dutta | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Sara Ali Khan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Aayush Sharma | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Kajol and Yug | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Ekta Kapoor | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sonal Chauhan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Shruti Haasan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 07:34 PM IST