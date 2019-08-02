Bollywood

PHOTOS: Kajol, Arjun Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan Nanda snapped around the city

By FPJ Web Desk

Ekta Kapoor, Sunny Leone, Kiara Advani and South super star Ram Charan were some of the few stars

While many celebrities had headed for Sonakshi Sinha starrer Khandani Shafakhana’s screening others were also spotted out in the city. Ekta Kapoor Sunny Leone, Kiara Advani and South super star Ram Charan were some of the few stars, take a look:

Sunny Leone was snapped at the Bayroot Hotel in Juhu.
Kiara Advani who just wrapped up Netflix’s ‘Guilty’ was snapped with and Ram Charan at Hakkasan post dinner in Bandra. The actress recently celebrated her birthday, and stunned fans by leaving the party with Sidharth Malhotra.
Kajol was snapped alongside sister Tanishaa Mukherji at the ‘Earth Renewal Project’ event by STAMP. At the event their mom Tanuja was also spotted. Veteran actor Jackie Shroff also lended a helping hand for the cause. STAMP's planting drive took place at the Earth renewal project Lonavla.

Filmmaker Karan Johar was snapped in all black with Shweta Bachchan at Hakkasan in Bandra.
Arjun Kapoor who recently wrapped up Panipat and revealed his grown hair, was seen at the Mumbai Airport.
Photos by Viral Bhayani

