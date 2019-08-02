PHOTOS: Kajol, Arjun Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan Nanda snapped around the city

While many celebrities had headed for Sonakshi Sinha starrer Khandani Shafakhana’s screening others were also spotted out in the city. Ekta Kapoor Sunny Leone, Kiara Advani and South super star Ram Charan were some of the few stars, take a look:
Kajol was snapped alongside sister Tanishaa Mukherji at the ‘Earth Renewal Project’ event by STAMP. At the event their mom Tanuja was also spotted. Veteran actor Jackie Shroff also lended a helping hand for the cause. STAMP's planting drive took place at the Earth renewal project Lonavla.
Photos by Viral Bhayani
