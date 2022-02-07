Photos: Kajal Aggarwal flaunts her baby bump in a mini dress as she shares sunkissed pics from Dubai vacation

Actress Kajal Aggarwal, who is expecting her first baby with husband Gautam Kitchlu, recently posted a couple of photos in which she be seen flaunting her baby bump.

The actress is currently holidaying in Dubai with Gautam and is enjoying every bit of her trip.

Taking to her official Instgaram account, Kajal shared a few photos of her sunbathing in the sun while enjoying the breathtaking view from her hotel room's balcony. Her cute little baby bump steals the show.

The actress looks stunning in a yellow mini dress. She left her hair open and completed her look with silver earrings.

"The ☀️ touching my face like the softest caress.. @rafflespalmdubai," the actress captioned her post.

In January 2022, Gautam had announced the news of Kajal's pregnancy along with her photo on Instagram.

The actress tied the knot with her businessman beau on October 30, 2020, in an intimate ceremony. Ever since her marriage, Kajal has been juggling between work and travel with her husband.

On the work front, Kajal has wrapped up her part in upcoming Telugu movie 'Acharya', in which she is paired alongside Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi.

She will also be seen in films like 'Uma', 'Hey Sinamika', and 'Karungaapiyam' among others.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 04:50 PM IST