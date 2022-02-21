Photos: Jeh Ali Khan spotted at grandpa Randhir Kapoor's residence on his first birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's younger son Jehangir Ali Khan turned one on Monday (February 21).

Social media is flooded with adorable wishes for the little munchkin. It looks like Jeh's birthday will be celebrated at his grandfather, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor's residence.

Earlier today, Jeh got papped with his nanny as they arrived at Randhir Kapoor's house.

The birthday boy looked adorable as ever in denim blue shorts and checkered shirt.

While Jeh spent his morning catching up with grandpa, the buzz is that mommy Kareena may call over family and a few friends for a small celebration.

Kareena and Karisma Kapoor were also spotted outside their father's residence.

Take a look at his photos here:

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Kareena and Saif tied the knot in 2012. Four years later, in 2016, the two were blessed with their first son Taimur Ali Khan, and in 2021, they embraced parenthood once again with the birth of Jeh.

After Taimur, Jeh is now the new paparazzi favorite, and the shutterbugs are often seen trying to get a photo of the toddler when he steps out.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 01:35 PM IST