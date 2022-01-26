PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor practices cricket with Dinesh Kartik for upcoming film 'Mr And Mrs Mahi'

Bollywood actors Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao are all set to share screen space once again in 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' from Dharma productions.

On Wednesday, Janhvi shared some moments from cricket camp where she can be seen practising with Indian cricketer Dinesh Kartik and film director Sharan Sharma.

Check out the pictures below.

For the unversed, Rajkummar and Janhvi have previously worked together in the Hindi horror-comedy, 'Roohi'.

'Mr and Mrs Mahi' will be directed and co-written by 'Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl' fame Sharan Sharma along with Nikhil Mehrotra and produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions. Currently, the upcoming movie is slated to release on October 7, 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi has wrapped the shooting for her upcoming film 'Milli'. This is the first time ever that she has collaborated with her father Boney Kapoor.

Her other upcoming projects include Aanand L Rai's 'Good Luck Jerry', the shoot for which she wrapped up in March last year.

Apart from that, she will be seen in 'Dostana 2' and is reportedly a part of Karan Johar's period drama 'Takht', alongside bigwigs like Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and more.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Sexy Janhvi Kapoor exudes mermaid vibes with her stunning bikini pictures

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 10:37 AM IST