e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 04:24 PM IST

Photos: Jacqueline Fernandez cleans up Mumbai beach as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan turns 4

Jacqueline posted pictures from the cleaning drive and penned a caption to motivate others to volunteer as well
ANI
Advertisement

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and the 4th anniversary of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan on Saturday, actor Jacqueline Fernandez took up the mission to clean up beaches.

The clean-up at the Mithi river bank was organised by Jacqueline's YOLO foundation.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor posted pictures from the cleaning drive and penned a caption to motivate others to volunteer as well.

Her post read, "2nd October, a date which is etched in millions of hearts as it's the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. Today, it's even more special because the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan turns 4. A clean city is the best gift we could give ourselves and other citizens." Talking about the initiative, she added, "To do my bit on this day, I along with @jlyolofoundation and @kalambemalhar from @beachpleaseindia decided to visit the Mithi river bank to understand how we could also contribute. @beachpleaseindia has been working relentlessly to keep our city clean. They regularly conduct beach clean-ups which we all can volunteer in!! Let's all pledge together to save this beautiful city, country and planet."

Meanwhile, on the film front, Jacqueline was recently seen in the horror-comedy film, 'Bhoot Police'. She has multiple projects in the pipeline including 'Kick 2', 'Bachchan Pandey' and 'Ram Setu'.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

'Terrible accent and bad Hindi': Jacqueline Fernandez addresses mean things written about her on...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 04:24 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal