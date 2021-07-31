Photos: Inside Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya's son Agastya's Boss Baby-themed first birthday bash

Model-actress Natasa Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya on Friday celebrated their son Agastya's first birthday.

Natasa shared a bunch of adorable pictures from her son's Boss Baby-themed party.

The function was attended by their close friends and family members.

In one of the pictures, Agastya looks super cute as he poses for the camera with his mom.

The venue was decorated with blue and black balloons. A three-tier Boss Baby cake, pastries and snacks were laid out for guests. Some chocolate lollies with colourful sprinklers on them can also be seen.

Agastya was also seen in an outfit similar to that of the Boss Baby. On the other hand, Natasa sported a polka-dotted dress with white sneakers.

"Agastya, our Boss Baby," Natasa captioned her post on Instagram.

Check out the photos here: