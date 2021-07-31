Photos: Inside Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya's son Agastya's Boss Baby-themed first birthday bash

Model-actress Natasa Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya on Friday celebrated their son Agastya's first birthday.
Natasa shared a bunch of adorable pictures from her son's Boss Baby-themed party.
The function was attended by their close friends and family members.
In one of the pictures, Agastya looks super cute as he poses for the camera with his mom.
The venue was decorated with blue and black balloons. A three-tier Boss Baby cake, pastries and snacks were laid out for guests. Some chocolate lollies with colourful sprinklers on them can also be seen.
Agastya was also seen in an outfit similar to that of the Boss Baby. On the other hand, Natasa sported a polka-dotted dress with white sneakers.
"Agastya, our Boss Baby," Natasa captioned her post on Instagram.
Check out the photos here:
On the occasion, Natasa and Hardik took to Instagram to wish their son. Calling Agastya the 'best thing that has happened to them', the couple shared heartwarming videos of their family time.
Calling Agastya the 'apple' of her eyes, Natasa wrote, "You are already 1 and it feels like yesterday you were born Happy bday to our blessing, happiness our joy you are the best thing that has happened to us. Watching you learning new things everyday makes me so happy love you my son , love you so so much."
"I cannot believe you’re ONE year old already. Agastya, you are my heart and my soul. You’ve shown me what love is more than I’ve ever known. You’ve been the biggest blessing in my life and I cannot imagine a single day without you. Love you and miss you with all my heart,” wrote Hardik along with a video.
On July 30, 2020, Hardik had shared the news of his fiance Natasa Stankovic and him becoming proud parents following the birth of their first child. The couple got engaged in Dubai on January 1.
Last year, Hardik had announced his engagement to Natasa via social media which was also a perfect beginning to a New Year for the couple.
Natasa made her Bollywood debut with a dance number in the 2013 film "Satyagraha" and was later seen in films like "Action Jackson" (2014) and "Fukrey Returns" (2017). She has also appeared in the season eight of "Bigg Boss", and appeared in the video of Badshah's blockbuster track "DJ Waley Babu".