PHOTOS: Hrithik Roshan spotted hand-in-hand with mystery woman post dinner date

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, who parted ways with his wife Sussanne Khan in 2014 was recently spotted with a mystery woman post dinner date on Friday night.

In pictures taken by the paparazzi, Hrithik can be seen escorting the woman inside his car and also shielding her from the shutterbugs. Unfortunately, there was no way to know who the woman was since she had put on a mask.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan tied the knot in 2000 and parted ways after 14 years of marriage. The two are parents to their two sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan.

Not only do the two co-parent their sons, but also make sure to attend each other's family get-togethers.

While Khan is rumoured to be in a relationship with actor Arslan Goni, Hrithik and his mystery woman have set tongues wagging.

Hrithik will next be seen in the upcoming film 'Vikram Vedha', which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte.

The project is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Vikram Vedha'. The movie is being directed by the makers of the original film, Pushkar-Gayathri.

'Vikram Vedha' is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios Production.

The original 'Vikram Vedha' starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The action-thriller had released in 2017 and performed well at the box office. It featured Madhavan as a police inspector named Vikram while Vijay played Vedha, a gangster and a drug smuggler.

Apart from the Hindi remake of 'Vikram Vedha', Hrithik will also feature in Siddharth Anand's upcoming action thriller 'Fighter', co-starring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 12:46 PM IST