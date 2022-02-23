PHOTOS: Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar share their stunning wedding album

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar make a perfect classy couple at their wedding ceremony. Visuals of the couple along with their family members were shared by the duo on their respective Instagram handles.

The album featured Shibani’s elegant bridal trousseau by JADE by Monica and Karishma along with Shaleena Nathani, best known for working with Deepika Padukone.

Shibani went for a breezy red fitted gown with a red veil. She opted for an open and wavy hairstyle.

Meanwhile, Farhan looked dashing in a black tuxedo with a black bowtie and matching shades.

Shibani's sister Anusha Dandekar was spotted wearing a floral pastel outfit.

The pictures also included glimpses of Anusha shedding a tear, Shibani dancing with Farhan’s dad and veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi dancing with Shibani’s father, Farhan’s mother Honey Irani, daughters Shakya, Akira and more.

Farhan wrote, "A few days ago, @shibanidandekar & I celebrated our union and we are deeply grateful to all those who did respect our need for privacy on the day. The celebration however, is incomplete without sharing some precious moments with you and seeking your blessings as we begin our journey across the skies of time, together. With love from us to you."

The intimate daytime wedding was attended by several celebrities including Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan, Rhea Chakraborty, Satish Shah and Ashutosh Gowariker.

Farhan, son of screenwriters Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani, was previously married to Adhuna Bhabani.

The duo, who divorced each other after 16 years of marriage, have two daughters- Shakya and Akira.

Dandekar has featured on series like "Four More Shots Please" and "Hostages".

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 11:44 AM IST