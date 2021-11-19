Photos: 'Dhamaka' actor Kartik Aaryan visits Siddhivinayak Temple with family to seek blessings

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan on Friday visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Dadar, Mumbai, with his family to offer prayers.

Hours after his much-awaited film 'Dhamaka' released on Netflix, he got papped outside the temple with his parents and sister.

Kartik kept his look cool and casual and sported a white shirt and denims. He took his mask off and posed for the shutterbugs.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Kartik posted a photo from inside the temple and wrote, "Aaj kaan mein sirf Thank You bola !!❤️ Ganpati bappa Moriya. Feeling blessed with all the love coming from the industry. Can’t wait for the fans to watch it. #Dhamaka now LIVE on Netflix."

Kartik had also visited Siddhivinayak temple post the release of his film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'.

Meanwhile, in 'Dhamaka', Kartik plays the role of a former TV news anchor, , who gets an alarming call on his radio show and sees it as a chance for a career comeback which may cost him his conscience.

The film is a Hindi adaptation of the 2013 South Korean film 'The Terror Live'. It also stars Amruta Subhash, Vikas Kumar, Mrunal Thakur and Vishwajeet Pradhan.

On the work front, Kartik will be seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' with Kiara Advani. He will also feature in 'Freddy' opposite Alaya F.

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 04:08 PM IST