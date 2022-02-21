PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone wears an all-white outfit worth more than Rs 2 lakh for the success bash of 'Gehraiyaan'

Deepika Padukone today organised a success bash for her recently released film, 'Gehraiyaan'. Her performance as 'Alisha' has been termed as her career's best one yet and worth an applause. The actress raised the temperature in her all-white look as she arrived for the bash, on Sunday.

The actress has won a variety of accolades for her acting prowess and 'Gehraiyaan' has proved to be just another feather on her cap.

Deepika's sensitive portrayal of her character Alisha has fetched her rave reviews.

Deepika pulled off an all-white attire, as donned upon a lace up white corset top, and paired it with white rugged denims, along with white heels.

Her hair were tied up in a messy bun, and paired with her statement long earrings.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

The outfit by Dolce and Gabbana comes at a whopping price of more than Rs 2 lakh.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen in ‘Pathan’ with Shah Rukh Khan and ‘Fighter’ with Hrithik Roshan.

She will also be seen in an untitled film with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas. The leggy lass will also reunite with Big B for the Hindi remake of 'The Intern'.

Deepika also signed her second Hollywood film, a cross-cultural romantic comedy, the title of which has not been revealed yet.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 09:34 AM IST