Photos: Deepika Padukone, Vaani Kapoor, Malaika Arora and other celebs spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Vaani Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Pooja Hegde, Prabhas, Neha Dhupia and others were spotted in Mumbai on Thursday.

Deepika was spotted wearing a black hoodie and jeans. Shutterbugs clicked her pictures when she was sitting in the car. However, she did not pose for the cameras as she was busy on her phone.

Earlier today, Prabhas and Pooja were spotted in Mumbai in their best stylish attires as they stepped out for promoting their much-awaited film 'Radhe Shyam'.

On the other hand, actress Neha Dhupia, who is currently enjoying the success of her film 'A Thursday, was spotted in Bandra with her son. She was all smiles for paparazzi, however, she did not reveal her baby's face.

While Vaani was spotted outside a salon in the city, Malaika got papped at the airport.

Take a look at the photos of the other celebs here:

Deepika Padukone | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Vaani Kapoor | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Neha Dhupia | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Pooja Hegde and Prabhas | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Karan Kundrra | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Malavika Mohanan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Malaika Arora | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 07:34 PM IST