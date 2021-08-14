Photos: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Deepika Padukone, Nora Fatehi, Ajay Devgn, Shahid Kapoor and others were spotted in Mumbai recently as they stepped out to fulfill their work commitments.

Deepika was spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport on Friday night. The actress was seen in a denims which she paired with a blue top and white sneakers. She also smiled for the paps before checking into the airport.

On Saturday morning, Ranveer Singh was also snapped at the Mumbai airport. The star left town hours after Deepika was seen leaving the city Ranveer was seen clad in a white tee with blue denim jeans. He amped up the style quotient with a long black overcoat.

Actor Ajay Devgn was spotted in the city after he met Union Minister Rajnath Singh.

Ajay's 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' co-star, actress Nora Fatehi was spotted at the airport in a black knotted top and pants.

Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput also made the airport their runaway. The actor chose to wear a white tee and black shorts, and on the other hand, Mira was seen in white track pants and a grey knitted sweater top.

Actress Genelia Deshmukh was also smiles as she posed for the paps outside her gym on Saturday.

Other actresses including Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Tamannaah Bhatia also got papped in the city.

Take a look at their pictures here:

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 06:27 PM IST