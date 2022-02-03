Photos: Deepika Padukone makes heads turn in an all-white ensemble worth nearly Rs 1 lakh!

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone , who is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film 'Gehraiyaan', was spotted in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon.

The diva never fails to make a fashion statement every time she steps out.

The actress looked stunning as ever in an off-white fitted shirt and matching wide-leg pleated trouser. She managed to make heads turn with her stylish Victoria Beckham outfit and her infectious smile. She accessorised the look with a pair of earrings and glam makeup. Deepika left her hair loose with soft curls.

We did some research and found out that Deepika's shirt costs nearly Rs 43,000 and the trouser costs around Rs 59,000.

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from 'Gehraiyaan' with Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa and Sidhant Chaturvedi, Deepika will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s ‘Fighter’ where she will be sharing the screen space with Hrithik Roshan for the first time.

She also has the filmmaker’s ‘Pathan’ with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.

The actress also has the Hindi remake of 'The Intern' with Amitabh Bachchan and a film with Prabhas in the pipeline.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 03:34 PM IST