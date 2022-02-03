e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 1,72,433 new COVID-19 cases, 1008 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 03:32 PM IST

Photos: Deepika Padukone makes heads turn in an all-white ensemble worth nearly Rs 1 lakh!

Deepika never fails to make a fashion statement every time she steps out
FPJ Web Desk
Deepika Padukone | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Deepika Padukone | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone , who is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film 'Gehraiyaan', was spotted in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon.

The diva never fails to make a fashion statement every time she steps out.

The actress looked stunning as ever in an off-white fitted shirt and matching wide-leg pleated trouser. She managed to make heads turn with her stylish Victoria Beckham outfit and her infectious smile. She accessorised the look with a pair of earrings and glam makeup. Deepika left her hair loose with soft curls.

We did some research and found out that Deepika's shirt costs nearly Rs 43,000 and the trouser costs around Rs 59,000.

Take a look at her photos here:

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from 'Gehraiyaan' with Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa and Sidhant Chaturvedi, Deepika will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s ‘Fighter’ where she will be sharing the screen space with Hrithik Roshan for the first time.

She also has the filmmaker’s ‘Pathan’ with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.

The actress also has the Hindi remake of 'The Intern' with Amitabh Bachchan and a film with Prabhas in the pipeline.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Piku, Naina, or Leela? Deepika Padukone asks fans to pick a favorite character; check out Ranveer... Piku, Naina, or Leela? Deepika Padukone asks fans to pick a favorite character; check out Ranveer...
Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 03:34 PM IST
Advertisement