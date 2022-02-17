e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 07:34 PM IST

Photos: Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday set the internet ablaze with stunning underwater pics

Ananya wore a white bikini and posed with utmost grace. She justified the images by calling herself a 'Jalpari'
FPJ Web Desk
'Gehraiyaan' actors Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday set the internet on fire with their stunning underwater photos.

Ananya wore a white bikini and posed with utmost grace. She justified the images by calling herself a 'Jalpari'.

On the other hand, Deepika looked captivating as she striked a stunning pose while looking straight into the lens. The actress flaunted her toned body in a backless orange bikini.

"Sometimes, the safest place to be is underwater…🌊 - Marisa Reichardt," Deepika captioned her post.

Take a look at their posts here:

Their co-star Siddhanth Chaturvedi also posted a series of underwater photos with the caption, "I bet nobody saw this coming. And the saga continues…"

Moments after they shared the posts, fans and B-Town celebrities took to the comments section and dropped fire and heart emoticons.

The movie also features Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor.

The plot of 'Gehraiyaan' revolves around Deepika’s Alisha, a woman whose six-year-old relationship with Karan (Dhairya) has grown monotonous. She has an affair with her cousin Tia’s (Ananya) fiance Zain, played by Siddhant.

Directed by Shakun Batra, 'Gehraiyaan' opened to largely rave reviews and took social media by storm. The film took a deep dive into human emotions and relations.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 07:34 PM IST
