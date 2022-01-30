Photos: Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Athiya Shetty and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted in Mumbai on Thursday as they stepped out for their personal and professional work.

Deepika Padukone along with her 'Gehraiyaan' co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday were spotted outside Film City outside the sets of 'Bigg Boss 15'. The actors were there promoting their film in the finale episode of the show.

Deepika was seen wearing a chic black suit dress along with black heels. She tied a hair back in a clean bun and accessorized it with a chunky chain choker. She finished the look with a bold eye and red lipstick.

Siddhant was spotted posing on a bike in a whole denim look and Ananya was sporting a white strapless dress with neon green heels. She finished the look with chunky gold hoops

Malaika Arora was clicked by paps in Bandra. She was seen wearing a patterned jumpsuit with white shoes.

Many celebrities were spotted at the airport leaving the city. Athiya Shetty sported an casual look in neutral colors on the way to the airport. She paired it with brown Vans and subtle golden jewelry.

Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra was also spotted at the airport along with actor Sunny Deol. Pooja Hegde was clicked my paps in a causal look in a yellow shirt and white jeans.

Famous actor and politician Ravi Kishan was also spotted at the airport.

Take a look at the photos here

Deepika Padukone | Viral Bhayani

Siddhant Chaturvedi | Viral Bhayani

Ananya Pandey | Viral Bhayani

Malaika Arora | Viral Bhayani

Athiya Shetty | Viral Bhayani

Manish Malhotra | Viral Bhayani

Sunny Deol | Viral Bhayani

Pooja Hegde | Viral Bhayani

Ravi Kishan | Viral Bhayani

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 06:28 PM IST