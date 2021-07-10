Photos: Chunky Panday performs last rites of his mother; Ananya and her sister Rysa break down at funeral

Bollywood actor Chunky Panday's mother, Snehlata Panday, passed away on Saturday. She was 85.

According to reports, she suffered a cardiac arrest.

Earlier today, Chunky Panday, his wife Bhavana and daughter Rysa were spotted at Snehlata's residence to pay their last respects.

Reportedly, Ananya, who was very close to her grandmother couldn't arrive on time as she had stepped out earlier in the day for a professional commitment.

Stars like Sohail Khan's wife Seema, Deanne Panday, Neelam Kothari and her husband Sameer Soni, Shabina Khan and politician Bhai Jagtap, Baba Siddique and others were also snapped arriving for the last rites.

Ananya and Rysa broke down during their grandmother's funeral in Mumbai.

Snehlata's mortal remains were reportedly taken to a Santacruz crematorium.