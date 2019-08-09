PHOTOS: Bhumi Pednekar, Hina Khan, Sunny Leone and others spotted around Mumbai

Multiple B towners went on a city tour yesterday with their loved ones and had a gala time together. Recently become father Arjun Rampal was spotted with girlfriend Gabriella and her family in Bandra.

Rumoured couple Farhan Akhtar was snapped with her lady love Shibani Dandekar in Bandra at her residence. ‘Raid’ actress Ileana D’cruz was clicked by paps at Indigo in Bandra. Esha Gupta pampered herself and shutterbugs spotted her outside the Nail Spa in Khar.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra was clicked at Mumbai airport in a cool avatar. Hina Khan goes all pink in her airport look. Bhumi Pednekar who will be starring in Saand ki Aankh was spotted at airport today in a cool denim look.

‘Kalank’ actor Aditya Roy Kapur was all smiles at paparazzi when he left from Mohit Suri’s office in Bandra. Amrita Rao snapped when she arrived at an event in Mumbai. Sunny leone spotted with her kids at school in the city.