Photos: BFFs Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor visit Kedarnath Temple together, offer prayers

Bollywood actors and best friends Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor reportedly visited Kedarnath temple together recently.

Several photos of Sara and Janhvi offering prayers at the temple have emerged on social media platforms.

The pictures were first shared by their fanclubs on Instagram and Twitter. In some of the photos, Sara was spotted wearing a purple jacket, with grey earmuffs. On the other hand, Janhvi donned a glitzy silver jacket with a muffler.

However, Janhvi and Sara have not shared any information or pictures related to their visit on their respective social media handles.

Take a look at their photos here:

Both the actors were recently seen together in Ranveer Singh's show 'The Big Picture'.

Last week, taking to their respective Instagram handles, Sara and Janhvi, who are also gym buddies, dropped a couple of pictures from their recent photoshoot.

Sara also dedicated a heartfelt poem for her bestie. "Real princesses fix each other’s crowns. Friendship, inspiration, motivation from gyms to gowns. Loving, laughing, smiling, no place for frowns. Because it’s always a blast with you at home, at shoot or in remote Indian towns," she wrote.

On the other hand, Janhvi wrote in the caption, "girls want girls."

Loading View on Instagram

Both Sara and Janhvi made their Bollywood debuts in the year 2018.

Janhvi was launched by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions with the Shashank Khaitan-directed film 'Dhadak', co-starring Ishaan Khatter. Sara stepped into the Hindi film industry with 'Kedarnath', opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 01:27 PM IST