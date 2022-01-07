e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Kazakhstan's president says he gave order to open lethal fire on 'terrorists' without warning after days of unrest
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 06:09 PM IST

Photos: Arshad Warsi, Meher Vij's 'Banda Singh' goes on floors in Chandigarh

'Banda Singh' is reportedly a survival story of a man and his family, set in north India and based on true events.
FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Actors Arshad Warsi and Meher Vij's upcoming movie 'Banda Singh' on Friday commenced production.

According to the film's makers, the team kickstarted the project after performing a small puja ceremony, followed by the mahurat clap and first scene.

The film is being directed by Abhishek Saxena, who earlier helmed movies such as 'Phullu' and 'Patiala Dreamz'.

"We are all geared up and excited. We performed a puja and took the blessings of the almighty before beginning our shoot. Arshad will be seen in a very different and fresh character in this film," Saxena said in a statement.

'Banda Singh' is reportedly a survival story of a man and his family, set in north India and based on true events.

The film is produced by Seamless Productions and Ambi Abhi Productions.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

John Cena shares Arshad Warsi's pic on Instagram; Indian fans want to give him 'jaadu ki jhappi' John Cena shares Arshad Warsi's pic on Instagram; Indian fans want to give him 'jaadu ki jhappi'
Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 05:51 PM IST
Advertisement