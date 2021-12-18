Photos: Ananya Panday poses in a sexy white monokini with net, hilariously trolls her own outfit

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday flaunted her sartorial side by making a meta-joke in the caption of her post she shared on Instagram recently.

Taking it to the photo-sharing app, Ananya posted a series of pictures from a photoshoot in which she wore a white monokini inside a full-length white net-like overlay.

Her last photo was that of an apple inside a mesh cover.

Trolling herself, Ananya admitted that she was fully aware that the net-like overlay resembled that. "I'm fully aware that I look like fruit when it comes in that net thing," she captioned her post.

Take a look at her photos here:

Loading View on Instagram

The humorous caption definitely cracked up her mother Bhavana Pandey, Tamannaah Bhatia and her BFF Suhana Khan who commented laughing emojis on the post.

Suhana commented, "Yummy." along with a laughing emoticon.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will be next seen in Shakun Batra's directorial untitled film that also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

She will also be seen in 'Liger' along with Vijay Devakonda and boxing legend Mike Tyson.

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 11:00 AM IST