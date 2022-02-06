e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away at 92 in MumbaiIndia reports 1,07,474 new COVID-19 cases, 865 deaths in last 24 hoursICC U-19 World Cup: India beat England by 4 wickets to win their 5th title
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 03:15 PM IST

Photos: Amitabh Bachchan, Shraddha Kapoor, Anupam Kher visit Lata Mangeshkar's residence to pay their last respects

Several photos have been doing the rounds on the internet, in which the stars can be seen outside Lata Mangeshkar's residence
ANI
Advertisement

After the demise of Lata Mangeshkar today (February 6), several celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Shraddha Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Javed Akhtar, and Bhagyashree, among others, visited the legendary singer's home to pay their last respects.

Several images have been doing the rounds on the internet, in which the above-mentioned stars can be seen standing outside Lata Mangeshkar's residence.

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker was also spotted arriving at Lata Mangeshkar's residence in Mumbai.

Take a look at the photos here:

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement
Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. The last rites of the late singer with full state honours will be conducted at Shivaji Park at 6.30 pm today.

ALSO READ

Lata Mangeshkar passes away at 92: Best songs by the veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away at 92: Best songs by the veteran singer
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 03:15 PM IST
Advertisement