Photos: Amitabh Bachchan, Shraddha Kapoor, Anupam Kher visit Lata Mangeshkar's residence to pay their last respects

After the demise of Lata Mangeshkar today (February 6), several celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Shraddha Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Javed Akhtar, and Bhagyashree, among others, visited the legendary singer's home to pay their last respects.

Several images have been doing the rounds on the internet, in which the above-mentioned stars can be seen standing outside Lata Mangeshkar's residence.

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker was also spotted arriving at Lata Mangeshkar's residence in Mumbai.

Take a look at the photos here:

Shraddha Kapoor | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Amitabh Bachchan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sanjay Leela Bhansali | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Anupam Kher | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. The last rites of the late singer with full state honours will be conducted at Shivaji Park at 6.30 pm today.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 03:15 PM IST