PHOTOS: Amid wedding rumours, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor jet off to celebrate New Year

Bollywood’s power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are the latest celebs to jet off for New Year celebration.

The couple joined actors like Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar among others who will be welcoming 2022 with their loved ones away from the maximum city.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Ranbir was spotted wearing a grey t-shirt with beige pants and a brown jacket. On the other hand, Alia opted for brown co-ords and a trench coat of the same colour.

Alia put all rumours to rest with regard to her relationship with Ranbir, when she posted an adorable picture of herself with him on Diwali.

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir are reportedly all set to tie the knot in 2022 in the presence of close friends and family members.

On the work front, Ranbir is currently completing his movie assignments which include Ayan Mukerji’s 'Brahmastra', YRF’s ‘Shamshera’, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's ‘Animal’ and Luv Ranjan’s romcom.

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's much-awaited big scale fantasy adventure epic 'Brahmastra' is set to release on September 9, 2022.

The first part of the film, billed as a trilogy, will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Alia, on the other hand, will be seen in films like 'RRR', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', and 'Darlings' among others.

On January 7, SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' will hit the screens. Jr NTR plays Komaram Bheem, while Ram Charan plays Alluri Seetharama Raju. The film also stars Ajay Devgn.

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 09:07 AM IST