Photos: Alia Bhatt stuns as a bridesmaid in a shimmery cape outfit at friend's wedding

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt recently attended her friend Meghna Goyal's dreamy wedding and looked stunning as a bridesmaid.

Many pictures have surfaced from the pre-wedding rituals, dinner parties, and bachelorette night on social media. And today, we got a glimpse of Alia being the perfect bridesmaid as she danced with her tribe for the gorgeous bride.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, the 'Dear Zindagi' star posted a string of pictures from the day wedding, in which she can be seen smiling and posing with her friends. The designer of her dress and her stylist Lakshmi Lehr also uploaded stunning pictures of the actor.

For the special day, Alia chose to wear a nude pink-toned bralette-pants set with a shimmery cape in matching shade by designer Faraz Manan. She styled her hair in soft waves while her makeup was on fleek.

Alia was accompanied by her friends including actors Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Anushka Ranjan.

In a video going viral, Alia can be seen shaking a leg with her friends on the songs 'Bijlee Bijlee' by Harrdy Sandhu and 'Peaches' and 'Baby' by Justin Bieber.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is busy promoting her upcoming films 'RRR' and 'Brahmastra'.

Apart from this, she will also feature in her first production, 'Darlings', and Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. Alia is currently working on the Karan Johar directorial, 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Ranveer Singh.

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 05:13 PM IST