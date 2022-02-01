Photos: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Samantha, Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Malaika Arora, and others were spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The celebs were all smiles as they posed for the shutterbugs.

While some of the actors were spotted after their workout sessions, others got papped as they stepped out for their personal and professional work.

Sara, who recently returned from Jammu and Kashmir was spotted at the gym. She wore pink shorts and a black t-shirt and left her hair open.

Ananya Panday, who will next be seen in 'Gehraiyaan', was spotted in a floral outfit as she stepped out for promoting her film. She opted for a floral corset top that ended at her waist and paired it with a bottle-green skirt.

On the other hand, Kiara opted for an Indian outfit. She wore sleeveless short light blue kurta and styled it with matching palazzo and a semi-sheer dupatta.

While Alia was spotted as she arrived for an ad shoot, Janhvi was snapped with her friend.

Ranbir Kapoor was recently spotted in the city, with paps gathering around him right when he was about to get seated in his car. Clad in a casual grey hoodie and similar coloured lowers along with a black cap, the actor lifted himself up from his car when the paps requested him for a full photo.

Take a look at the photos of the celebs here:

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Parineeti Chopra | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sara Ali Khan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Tanishaa Mukerji | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Janhvi Kapoor | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ranbir Kapoor | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Malaika Arora | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ananya Panday | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Samantha | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Kiara Advani | Photo by Viral Bhayani

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 08:26 PM IST