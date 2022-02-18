Photos: Alia Bhatt poses in bathtub in a mini dress as she bids adieu to Berlin; Anushka Sharma calls her 'stunning'

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', ditched her saree and switched on her glam mode for a recent photoshoot.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Alia shared a couple of pictures in which she could be seen chilling in a bathtub and bathroom.

Alia looks stunning in a white mini dress with a slit on the side. She completed her look with a matching blazer and silver stilettoes.

"Bye bye berlin," she captioned her post.

For those unversed, Alia was in Berlin to attend the world premiere of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' at the Berlinale Special Galas.

Moments after she posted the photos, Anushka Sharma called her "Stunning." On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor wrote in the comments section, "Excuse me please!!!!!"

In 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', Alia will be seen essaying the titular role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Mumbai's red-light area Kamathipura during the 1960s.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film is all set to hit the big screens on February 25. The movie also stars Vijay Raaz, Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari and others in pivotal roles.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 04:07 PM IST