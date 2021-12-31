Photos: Alia Bhatt gives a glimpse of her New Year vacation with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt gave a glimpse of her vacation with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and wished her fans and followers a happy New Year.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Alia posted a series of stunning photos featuring herself, Ranbir and the scenic beauty that they are enjoying.

However, she did not reveal the location in her post.

"Giving 2022 some hakuna matata energy. stay safe… smile .. be simple and love more!!!!! happy new year," she captioned her post.

Moments after Alia shared the photos, fans and several Bollywood celebrities dropped adorable messages in the comments section.

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar wrote, "So Nice," whereas actor Arjun Kapoor commented, "#naadaanparindeys."

Ranbir and Alia often make heads turn with their photos on social media.

Recently, the couple was spotted at Mumbai airport heading for their vacation.

Alia put all rumours to rest with regard to her relationship with Ranbir, when she posted an adorable picture of herself with him on Diwali.

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir are reportedly all set to tie the knot in 2022 in the presence of close friends and family members.

On the work front, Ranbir is currently completing his movie assignments which include Ayan Mukerji’s 'Brahmastra', YRF’s ‘Shamshera’, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's ‘Animal’ and Luv Ranjan’s romcom.

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's much-awaited big scale fantasy adventure epic 'Brahmastra' is set to release on September 9, 2022.

The first part of the film, billed as a trilogy, will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Alia, on the other hand, will be seen in films like 'RRR', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', and 'Darlings' among others.

On January 7, SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' will hit the screens. Jr NTR plays Komaram Bheem, while Ram Charan plays Alluri Seetharama Raju. The film also stars Ajay Devgn.

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 08:30 PM IST