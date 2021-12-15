e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 03:09 PM IST

Photos: Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji seek blessings at gurudwara ahead of 'Brahmastra' motion poster launch

Ahead of the launch, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji got together to pray at Bangla Sahib Gurdwara in New Delhi.
FPJ Web Desk
First of many glimpses of actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's 'Brahmastra' motion poster is just hours away. Ahead of the launch, Alia and director Ayan Mukerji visited Bangla Sahib Gurdwara in New Delhi to seek blessings.

According to reports, Alia, Ranbir and Ayan will be at a fan event in New Delhi on Wednesday evening where they will launch the motion poster of their much-awaited film.

Taking to her Instagram, Alia shared photos featuring her and Ayan at the Gurdwara. Alia is seen in a green and white suit, while Ayan is seen sporting a casual look with his head covered.

Sharing the photos, Alia wrote, "ੴ blessings.. gratitude .. light."

At the same time, Ayan also posted a photo on Instagram. The photo shows a paper with 'Brahmastra Poster' written on it in front of a Shiv Lingam.

He captioned the picture, 'Blessings 🙏💥'

As soon as Alia and Ayan shared the photos, their fans began showering them with good wishes.

On December 14, Alia jetted off to New Delhi. The motion poster launch event is set to take place at Thyagraj Stadium.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan had also dropped the first look of Ranbir in a motion poster on Tuesday ahead of the big launch event.

'Brahmastra' will star Alia, Ranbir, Big B, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in important roles. It is also rumoured that Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in the film.

It is produced by Karan Johar and is reportedly set to release on September 9, 2022.

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 03:10 PM IST
