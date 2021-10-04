Photos: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks divine in white as she walks the ramp at Paris Fashion Week 2021

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was a vision in white at the Paris Fashion Week 2021. She walked the ramp on October 3.

The former Miss World created ripples on social media after her stunning photos from the gala event surfaced on social media.

Aishwarya looked breathtaking in an all-white tradition-meets-modern ensemble. The actress wore her hair down in loose waves and added a pop of colour with her pink lip colour

Aishwarya reportedly walked the ramp along with a host of Hollywood stars like Helen Mirren, Amber Heard, Leyna Bloom, Camila Cabello and Katherine Langford among others.

Take a look at her photos here:

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Aishwarya left for Paris with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya last week. Abhishek has since shared a video from the trip. It was a Boomerang of the Eiffel Tower at night. "Paris when it sparkles."

Meanwhile, on the film front, Aishwarya will make her come back to the big screen with Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan'. The period drama is slated to hit the silver screens in 2022.

Last month, Aishwarya took to Instagram and uploaded the film's poster, revealing that the cast and crew have complete the shoot of the upcoming project.

Mani Ratnam and Aishwarya share a special relationship with each other. Aishwarya started her film career with Mani Ratnam's 'Iruvar' only. Later, they worked together in films like 'Guru' and 'Raavan'.

The film reportedly revolves around the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman, one of the most powerful kings in the south, who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I.

Aishwarya's role is said to be of his rival’s manipulative wife who makes devious plans against the king to bring him down.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 10:21 AM IST