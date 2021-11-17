Photos: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan return to Mumbai after celebrating Aaradhya's birthday in Maldives

Bollywood actors and power couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returned to Mumbai on Wednesday evening after celebrating daughter Aaradhya's 10th birthday in the Maldives.

They got papped as they exited the Mumbai airport.

Both Aishwarya and Aaradhya were spotted in black outfits. On the other hand, Abhishek opted for a white sweatshirt and blue jeans.

The mother-daughter also twinned by wearing same footwear.

Take a look at the photos here:

They had jetted off to the Maldives on Saturday and shared amazing photos from their trip with their fans and admirers on social media.

Their latest outing came a month after they went on a trip to Paris, where Aishwarya shared the ramp with singer Camila Cabello and actor Katherine Langford at the fourth edition of Le Defilee L'Oreal Paris, which was an outdoor runway show.

Post that, they flew to Dubai and returned for Amitabh Bachchan’s 79th birthday.

Meanwhile on work front, Abhishek will next be seen in new season of 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' alongside Amit Sadh. Bachchan and Sadh will both reprise their roles of Dr Avinash Sabharwal and Inspector Kabir Sawant, respectively, for the Amazon original.

Abhishek will also be seen in films like 'Dasvi' and 'Bob Biswas'. Buzz also suggests the Abhishek has also signed up for a film with R Balki, however, there is no confirmation on that front.

On the other hand, Aishwarya will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's directorial 'Ponniyin Selvan'. As per viral reports and speculations, she might also be seen in Anurag Kashyap's directorial 'Gulab Jamun', co-starring her actor-husband Abhishek.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 07:05 PM IST