Photos: Aditya Narayan gives a glimpse of wife Shweta Agarwal's baby shower; parents-to-be twin in white

Singer-actor-host Aditya Narayan and his actress-wife Shweta Agarwal are all set to welcome their first child.

A day after making an official announcement about their pregnancy on social media, the duo gave a glimpse of their intimate baby shower ceremony.

Reportedly, the ceremony was attended only by close friends and family members.

On Tuesday, Aditya took to Instagram and shared a couple of photos in which they looked nothing less than royalty for the special occasion.

In the photos, Aditya looks dapper in a white shirt which he paired with jeans. On the other hand, mom-to-be Shweta looks beautiful in an off-shoulder dress.

Loading View on Instagram

Aditya and Shweta met while shooting his debut film 'Shaapit' in 2010. The couple got married on December 1, 2020 in Mumbai. Aditya is the son of legendary playback singer Udit Narayan.

Aditya recently told ETimes that he hopes to have a baby girl because "fathers are closest to their daughters." The duo is taking extra precautions amid the ongoing pandemic.

Last year in July, there were rumours that Aditya and Shweta were expecting. However, the 'Indian Idol 12' host said that it is not true and refused to comment on the same.

On the work front, Aditya is presently hosting 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 07:34 PM IST