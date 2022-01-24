Photos: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan stuns in boyfriend Nupur Shikhare's mother's saree

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan recently posted a series of photos on Instagram in which she can be seen posing with boyfriend Nupur Shikare and his mother Pritam.

In the pictures, the star kid can be seen decked up in Nupur's mother's white saree. She paired it with a red blouse.

In one of the photos, Nupur can be seen hugging Ira as they smiled for the camera. Another photo features the couple along with Pritam.

"Khadi cotton saree from Bombay. Happy Sunday! @pritam_shikhare thank for the saree! Please don't miss the handbags," she captioned her post.

Loading View on Instagram

Last week, Ira had shared photos as she wore her mother Reena's grey saree and paired it with white boots. She had also revealed in the caption that she loves to wear saree and will wear it every Sunday.

"Saree Sunday! I love sarees. So I've decided I'm going to wear a saree every Sunday. For a few hours. I don't own that many so I'm going to raid various people's closets. That way I don't even need place in my closet for them. This is moms. From Calcutta. We think. Yes, I wore boots with my saree," she had captioned her post.

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Ira is quite active on social media and has also been vocal about her struggle with mental health.

Ira is the daughter of Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena Dutta. After his divorce with Reena, Aamir tied the knot with Kiran Rao in December 2005. They separated last year.

Meanwhile, Ira stepped into showbiz by making her directorial debut in 2019 with the stage production 'Euripides' Medea'.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 02:05 PM IST