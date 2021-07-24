Photos: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao play table tennis with son Azad on sets of 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

A couple of weeks after announcing the divorce, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and his former wife Kiran Rao's pictures have been doing the rounds on the internet.
In the photos, the duo can be seen playing a game of table tennis with their son Azad along with a few members from the 'Laal Singh Chaddha' team.
The pictures, shared by fan pages on Instagram, also feature Aamir's co-star Naga Chaitanya and the crew of the film.
Take a look at pictures here:
A few days back, videos of Aamir and Kiran dancing together, dressed in traditional Ladakhi outfits had hit the internet.
In the videos, they can be seen dressed in traditional attire as they danced with the locals in Ladakh. They performed the popular Ladakhi dance Gomba Sumshak.
On July 3, Aamir and Kiran issued a joint statement to announce their divorce after 15 years of marriage. Describing their divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey, they said that they will remain devoted parents to their son, Azad. They also said that they will continue working on projects together.
Also starring Kareen Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 blockbuster 'Forrest Gump'.
