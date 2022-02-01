Photo: Rhea Chakraborty stuns in a black backless outfit, flaunts her new look

Rhea Chakraborty is a kind of celebrity who always believes in living a normal life. The actress finds luxury in a normal living. In her recent social media post, she looked very elegant and beautiful with a life-changing quote.

Rhea Chakraborty seems to redefine her new look and removes the mid-week blues. In her recent social media post, the actress posted a black and white picture of herself wearing a beautiful dress and shared a quote about life by Brazilian lyricist Paulo Coelho.

The quote says - “And one has to understand that braveness is not the absence of fear but rather the strength to keep on going forward despite the fear.” -Paulo Coelho

Loading View on Instagram

Rhea started her career in 2009, when she participated in the MTV show 'Teen Diva'. She later appeared in films such as, 'Mere Dad Ki Maruti', 'Jalebi', 'Sonali Cable', 'Half Girlfriend' and many more.

She was last seen in Rumi Jafry's film 'Chehre' released earlier this year. The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, and Krystle D'souza in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 05:33 PM IST