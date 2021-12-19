Photo: Katrina Kaif flaunts her mehendi, shares glimpse of honeymoon destination

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married at the Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel in Rajasthan on December 9, in a lavish yet intimate wedding. After days of uploading beautiful pictures from their wedding, Katrina shared a picture of her wedding mehendi in a new Instagram post.

Fondly called VicKat by fans, the couple returned to Mumbai on December 14. According to reports, they enjoyed a romantic honeymoon in the Maldives. The duo had jetted off to the exotic island country soon after tying the knot.

On December 18, Katrina shared a picture of her beautiful mehndi-adorned hands on social media. Offering fans a closer look at her intricate mehendi design, she stretched her arms out, with the seashore doubling up as the background, to capture the complete design. She was also sporting the traditional chura in the picture.

Neither Vicky nor Katrina were seen in the frame. She captioned the picture with a heart emoji.

Fans took to the comments section to shower her with love. Celebs like Huma Qureshi, Neha Dhupia poured in love in the comment section of the post. While many posted heart and fire emojis, some complimented the design. Many tried to search for Vicky's name in the design.

Vicky resumed work nine days after tying the knot. Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, the 'Uri' actor posted a sun-kissed carfie. He can be seen donning a black hoodie, shades and a matching cap.

According to a report in India Today, Katrina will head to shoot the last portion of 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan in Delhi. Reportedly, it will be an intense 15 day schedule and all preparations are underway.

