Updated on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 09:31 AM IST

Photo: Kartik Aaryan visits Gurudwara Bangla Sahib after finishing 'challenging' schedule of 'Shehzada'

The shooting of 'Shehzada' had commenced in October and the first schedule of the film was shot in Mumbai
ANI
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who is currently shooting for his upcoming movie 'Shehzada' in Delhi, on Sunday visited Gurudwara Bangla Sahib after completing a challenging schedule of the film.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kartik shared a photo of him at the Gurudwara in which he could be seen wearing a denim jacket.

Along with it, he wrote, "One of the most challenging schedules of #Shehzada comes to an end !! #Blessed #Delhi."

Earlier, on Saturday, Kartik had shared a picture from the early morning schedule of 'Shehzada' captioned, "Yaar yahan toh bohot thandi hai #Shehzada".

The shooting of 'Shehzada' had commenced in October. The first schedule of the film was shot in Mumbai.

Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the movie also features Kriti Sanon. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Arvind, S. Radha Krishna, and Aman Gill, 'Shehzada', which is touted as an action-packed family musical film, will hit theatres on November 4, 2022.

