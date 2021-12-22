Photo: Amitabh Bachchan enjoys pasta and garlic bread with 'Naagin' sauce; Abhishek Bachchan reacts

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently gave a glimpse of what his break between shoots looks like.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Big B shared a photo of the football premiere league on the TV screen. The picture also featured a sumptuous cheat meal laid out on his table.

It had a bowl of pasta, French fries, garlic bread and the iconic 'Naagin sauce'. Yes, you read that right!

"After a long work break .. Premier League Football , pasta, French fries, garlic bread … aur ..NAAGIN sauce .. !!! Aaahhhh haaa …तड़प गए थे इसके लिए!," he captioned his post.

As soon as he shared the post, Abhishek Bachchan commented, ''Father son same same.''

While we love how excited he sounds in his caption, netizens can't get over the naagin sauce. While some asked about its brand, others quipped they would love to try the sauce.

One of the users wrote, "Nagin sauce sounds Risky 😂 !! Take care Sir," whereas another one wrote, "Hahaha...nagin sauce..I must try this."

A user asked him in the comments section, "What is Nagin sauce? Spicy????". To which, Big B replied, "Soooper sauce."

Amitabh Bachchan is quite active on Instagram and often shares photos and videos from his daily live to treat his fans. He has 29.3 million followers on the photo-sharing app.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the megastar has several interesting movies lined up for release. He will be seen in films like 'Brahmastra', 'Jhund', 'Good Bye', 'Runway 34', 'Uunchai', 'Project K 'and the Hindi remake of 'The Intern'.

He was recently seen hosting 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13'.

