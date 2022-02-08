'Phone Bhoot' last song shot at Madh Island with Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter

The makers of upcoming film ‘Phone Bhoot’ have completed shooting its last song in Mumbai’s Madh Island.

A source informs The Free Press Journal that the song had been filmed with the lead trio – Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, ‘Phone Bhoot', is Excel Entertainment's newest offering after 'Gully Boy' and 'Toofaan'.

Billed as a horror-comedy, 'Phone Bhoot' is all set to release on July 15, 2022.

Interestingly, the release of ‘Phone Bhoot' coincides with that of the iconic ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' that released on July 15, 2011 and marks Katrina Kaif, Ishaan and Siddhant Chaturvedi's first film together.

Details about the plot of the film are still under wraps.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 10:16 AM IST